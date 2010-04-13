Meteor was launched in May 2007, to the delight of her owners who had set a demanding brief for the yard and for Dykstra Naval Architects in collaboration with John G. Alden.

During her maiden voyage, Meteor behaved outstandingly in the English Channel with winds averaging 35-40 knots and gusting up to 65 knots. At the 2007 Palma Superyacht Cup she was able to show her performance potential again. Her elegant flag-blue hull and white sail plan created a striking image as she sailed, close hauled, at an easy 15 knots.

For her design, the naval architects maintained the tradition of a full keel underbody to ensure a sea-kindly motion, complemented above the waterline by graceful sheer and a fine clipper bow and bowsprit. The tall schooner rig and sail plan are also traditional in appearance, but refer more to contemporary race technology with Rondal Carbon spars with carbon standing rigging by Southern Composites, high-performance sails from North Sails and a functional ergonomic deck layout.

The interior created by styling architect John Munford affords Meteor a gracious, comfortable ambience.Â‘Swetania' mahogany throughout the ownersÂ’ and guestsÂ’ accommodation provides a warm, nostalgic glow, complemented by elegant soft furnishings and a collection of artwork. In the main salon, a beautifully crafted wood-fired fireplace is the centrepiece of the library. Aft of this area is the full-width master cabin and forward are 2 mirror-image guest cabins. Crew accommodation, also in fine finished mahogany, is generous with 7 well-appointed cabins. On deck, there are 2 beautifully varnished deckhouses finished in teak and connected by a large, twin-tabled cockpit. The main deckhouse provides a comfortable refuge with leather upholstered furniture arranged around a large table. In the aft port corner a cleverly concealed wet bar is situated, complete with sink, fridge and stowage.

The smaller pilothouse aft provides access to the engineerÂ’s and mateÂ’s cabins as well as accommodating the navigation/communication station with adjacent pilot berth/settee. The flat screen chart plotter/radar and satellite communications complement three neatly concealed navigation screens on deck.

Elsewhere on deck, numerous classic styling references can be found including unusually wide centre teak deck planks, harmoniously-designed deck hardware and winches; even the gaff rigged carbon masts and booms were finished to support the aesthetic integrity of the ship, thanks to the expertise and ingenuity of the yardÂ’s sister company Rondal.