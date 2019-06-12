M/Y “Metis”, a custom 63-meter yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

The interiors, designed by UK studio Bannenberg & Rowell, who worked in partnership with the Birgit Otte Interior Atelier, are designed in a modern style. The exteriors are the work of Giorgio M. Cassetta.

The custom gym on the Fly Deck, the “touch and go” helipad and the over 160 sq. m owner's apartment with two double beds and an outdoor terrace all contribute to make “Metis” a unique Benetti model.

The exteriors are the result of the collaboration between Benetti and Giorgio M. Cassetta who, through a painstaking design, sought to maximise the dynamic proportions of a yacht that has an impressing long bow with vertical straight edge.

The interiors are the result of the collaboration between German studio Birgit Otte Interior, based in Wolfersdorf, and Bannenberg & Rowell, an English studio directed by Dickie Bannenberg and Simon Rowell.