Some of the yachts Royal Huisman has built came closer to the definition of "hardy" cruiser than the 26m/83ft Metolius. Originally built for a family whose origins are split between the Oregon, US and Norway, she was designed to be lived aboard, enjoyed and yes, sailed in high latitudes, with no compromise, no professional crew and yes, no pilothouse.

Drawn typically by Germán Frers, she presents a low modern profile above the waterline, with fairly long overhangs, sleek coamings, after cockpit and a furling cutter rig. Under the water she has an easily driven hullform, moderately deep fin keel and ballast bulb. She has proven to have all-around good speed, even to windward.

Below, her general arrangement, as created by Pieter Beeldsnijder, reflects her owner"s serious family-orientated cruising habits. The arrangement centres on an open central area, with a large galley and uncluttered saloon, dining table and a very efficient navigation and office corner. Her sleeping cabins are cosy and sensible as benefits a true offshore cruiser, and all of it is encased in solidly rendered, low-maintenance, teak joinery from Beeldsnijder"s drawing board.