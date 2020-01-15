Metsuyan IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cbi Navi.

Metsuyan IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Metsuyan IV measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.49 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Metsuyan IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Metsuyan IV also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Metsuyan IV has a top speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Metsuyan IV has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Metsuyan IV accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.