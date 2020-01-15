We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Metsuyan IV
2006|
Motor Yacht
Metsuyan IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cbi Navi.
Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.
Design
Metsuyan IV measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.49 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.
Metsuyan IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.
Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Metsuyan IV also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .
Performance and Capabilities
Metsuyan IV has a top speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Metsuyan IV has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Metsuyan IV accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.