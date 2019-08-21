A sharp and sleek superyacht, Meya Meya looks like she could withstand vicious oceans and maintain a sturdy and comfortable journey whilst her design adds a sense of speed to her stability.

Having recently launched she is expected to achieve around 26 knots with her two MTU engines, allowing a fast cruising experience and a comfortable journey with stabilisers and a luxurious interior.

The yacht has two full-beam owner's suites; one located on the main deck and one on the lower deck. They offer a minimalist design and generous space that makes use of neutral toned linens, stained teak and grey tabu timber.

The VIP suite is an impressive design that offers a comfortable desk area, well lit spaces with a double bed, sofa and en-suite, whilst the guest suites make excellent use of space with the generous storage spaces.

Meya Meya means one hundred percent, which is an apt name for such a stunning yacht that integrates style, space, power and comfort in a 35m superyacht.