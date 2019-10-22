MG 129 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

MG 129 measures 40.00 metres in length.

MG 129 has an aluminium hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

MG 129 also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

MG 129 has a top speed of 14.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 55 nautical miles.

Accommodation

MG 129 accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.