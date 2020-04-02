Mi Cielo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Mi Cielo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.63 feet.

Mi Cielo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mi Cielo also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Performance and Capabilities

Mi Cielo has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mi Cielo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Mi Cielo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.63 feet.

Mi Cielo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Mi Cielo also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Performance and Capabilities

Mi Cielo has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mi Cielo has a fuel capacity of 13,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,250 litres.

Accommodation

Mi Cielo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mi Cielo has a 100/06 hull.

Mi Cielo flies the flag of st vincent .