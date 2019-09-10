Mia Elise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Mia Elise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Mia Elise measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 319 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mia Elise has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Destry Darr Designs is an established interior design firm specializing in comprehensive yacht interior design. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Destry Darr Designs work locally, nationally and internationally to develop custom high-end interiors for a variety of clients on their privately owned yachts and with prestigious, world-known yacht builders.

Mia Elise also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Mia Elise has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mia Elise has a fuel capacity of 30,659 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

Accommodation

Mia Elise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mia Elise has a hull NB of PJ 231.

Mia Elise flies the flag of Marshall Islands.