Mia Elise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mia Elise measures 50.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.

Mia Elise has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Mia Elise also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mia Elise has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mia Elise has a fuel capacity of 66,033 litres, and a water capacity of 10,045 litres.

Accommodation

Mia Elise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mia Elise has a hull NB of T055.

Mia Elise flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.