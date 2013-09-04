Mia Elise II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Mia Elise II measures 60.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.82 metres and a beam of 9.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 916 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mia Elise II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Mia Elise II also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mia Elise II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mia Elise II accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mia Elise II has a hull NB of T043.