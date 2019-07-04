On board O’Rama, you are situated on board her main aft deck facing the entrance into her salon and both to the left and right hand sides are staircases leading externally up to all decks. For your dining pleasure or just relaxing while cruising, there is a very nice wooden table comfortably seating twelve. Her guests may be seated on very comfy cushion director chairs and couch.

Mia Rama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Golden Yachts .

Design

Mia Rama measures 53.54 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 629 tonnes.

Mia Rama has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

Mia Rama also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Mia Rama has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mia Rama has a fuel capacity of 105,185 litres, and a water capacity of 65,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mia Rama accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mia Rama is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.