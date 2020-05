Mia Rocca IX is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sanlorenzo in Viareggio, Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Mia Rocca IX measures 27.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.15 feet.