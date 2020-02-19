Miamaa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Miamaa measures 31.80 metres in length.

Miamaa has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Miamaa also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Accommodation

Miamaa accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Miamaa has a hull NB of BT 025.