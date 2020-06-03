We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Miami Blues
1991|
Motor Yacht
Miami Blues is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Miami Blues measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.
Miami Blues has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Richard Hein.
Performance and Capabilities
Miami Blues has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Miami Blues has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Miami Blues has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.
Accommodation
Miami Blues accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Miami Blues has a hull NB of 8905.