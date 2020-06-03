Miami Blues is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen and most recently refitted in 2007.

Miami Blues is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Miami Blues measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes.

Miami Blues has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Richard Hein.

Performance and Capabilities

Miami Blues has a top speed of 14.80 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Miami Blues has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

Accommodation

Miami Blues accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miami Blues has a hull NB of 8905.