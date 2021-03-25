Read online now
Length 49.23m
Year 1984

Michaela Rose

1984

|

Motor Yacht

Michaela Rose is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Design

Michaela Rose measures 49.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 525 tonnes.

Michaela Rose has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Michaela Rose also features naval architecture by Fr. Schweers Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Michaela Rose has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Michaela Rose accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.8m

crew:

13

draft:

3.1m
