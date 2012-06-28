Michela
2011|
Motor Yacht
Michela is of the Maiora 27 range which is one the finest yachts in the production of FIPA Group, of which Maiora is the fiberglass-made flybridge vessel’s division. Her comfort is equal to her performances thanks to her planing hull, lightweight materials and the powerful MTU 16V2000M94 engines, she can reach a top speed of 32 Knots without vibrations or noise for her guests on board.
MICHELA was entirely built in Viareggio. She is comfortable and ample in her interiors (4-cabinlayout on the Lower Deck and an airy lounge salon on the Main Deck) and also for her external spaces (a flybridge dominating the sea and a large and comfortable cockpit). Her sober, elegant, timeless design and shapes - in line with the other exclusive Maiora superyachts - embrace guests on board and make them feel suspended in their private relaxation. On board sweet and relaxing species of elm tree are predominating, matched harmoniously with white mat and glossy lacquered furniture. To be added and remarked is the latest navigation systems and high technology utilized on board for providing the Owner and his guests with the best in terms of entertainment and safety, above all when out on rough-sea-conditions.