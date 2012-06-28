Length 27.53m Year 2011

Michela 2011 | Motor Yacht

Michela is of the Maiora 27 range which is one the finest yachts in the production of FIPA Group, of which Maiora is the fiberglass-made flybridge vessel’s division. Her comfort is equal to her performances thanks to her planing hull, lightweight materials and the powerful MTU 16V2000M94 engines, she can reach a top speed of 32 Knots without vibrations or noise for her guests on board.