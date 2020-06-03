Length 24m
Michele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Custom in Fethiye, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Michele measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet.
Michele has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Michele has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Michele accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Michele flies the flag of Greek.