Michele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Custom in Fethiye, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Michele measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet.

Michele has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Michele has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Michele accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Michele flies the flag of Greek.