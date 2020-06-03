Read online now
Michele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Custom in Fethiye, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Michele measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.20 feet.

Michele has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Michele has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Michele accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Michele flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.2m

crew:

3

draft:

-
