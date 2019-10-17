Midnight Sun II For Milou is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by ISA .

Midnight Sun II For Milou is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Midnight Sun II For Milou measures 36.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.41 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Midnight Sun II For Milou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Midnight Sun II For Milou also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Midnight Sun II For Milou is a semi-custom ISASPORT 120 model.

The ISA 120 series is the smallest range of the company’s semi-custom range and features a collection of composite super yachts measuring 36.45 metres in length. The concept was the vision of the team at ISA and the naval architecture of the line is the responsibility of the in-house technical department. The streamlined exterior and sleek-looking design is the work of Andrea Vallicelli while the interior design of the more recent launches have benefited from the talent of the Cristiano Gatto Design Team.

Other yachts based on this ISASPORT 120 semi-custom model include: Junie, Firouzeh, Matsu, Dolceaqua, Happy Hour, Sealyon, Gemini GG, Sun Glider II, Midnight Sun For Milou, Soiree.

Performance and Capabilities

Midnight Sun II For Milou has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a 2 ka.me.wa. jets mod. 71 s ii + 1 booster ka.me.wa. mod. 56b ii propulsion system.

Midnight Sun II For Milou has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Midnight Sun II For Milou accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Midnight Sun II For Milou flies the flag of British.