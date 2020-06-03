Midnight Sun of London is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Baltic Yachts .

Design

Midnight Sun of London measures 24.72 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 5.7 feet.

Midnight Sun of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Doug Peterson.

Midnight Sun of London has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Midnight Sun of London is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1982 by Baltic Yachts .

Design

Midnight Sun of London measures 24.72 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 5.7 feet.

Midnight Sun of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Doug Peterson.

Midnight Sun of London has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Midnight Sun of London has a fuel capacity of 1,250 litres, and a water capacity of 1,250 litres.

Accommodation

Midnight Sun of London accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Midnight Sun of London is MCA compliant

Midnight Sun of London flies the flag of British.