We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port
1962|
Motor Yacht
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 5.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes.
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 5.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes.
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Midnight Sun of St Peter Port accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.