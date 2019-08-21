Midnight Sun of St Peter Port is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 5.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes.

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Midnight Sun of St Peter Port accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.