Migration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Migration measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.53 feet.

Migration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Migration has a fuel capacity of 15,937 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.

Accommodation

Migration accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Migration flies the flag of the USA.