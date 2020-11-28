Mijaga III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti Sail Division and most recently refitted in 2009.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Mijaga III measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Mijaga III has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Mijaga III has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Mijaga III has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mijaga III accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mijaga III has a Dark Blue hull.

Mijaga III flies the flag of Luxembourg.