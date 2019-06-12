Length 63.5m
Year 2013
Mikhail S. Vorontsov
2013|
Sail Yacht
Mikhail S. Vorontsov is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Dream Ship Victory .
Design
Mikhail S. Vorontsov measures 63.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres.
Mikhail S. Vorontsov has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Mikhail S. Vorontsov also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Mikhail S. Vorontsov has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Mikhail S. Vorontsov accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.