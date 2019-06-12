Mikhail S. Vorontsov is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Dream Ship Victory .

Design

Mikhail S. Vorontsov measures 63.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres.

Mikhail S. Vorontsov has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Mikhail S. Vorontsov also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Mikhail S. Vorontsov has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Mikhail S. Vorontsov accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.