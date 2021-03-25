We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mikymar
2006|
Motor Yacht
Mikymar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Canados.
Design
Mikymar measures 34.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.51 metres.
Mikymar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Canados.
Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.
Mikymar also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Mikymar has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mikymar has a fuel capacity of 19,600 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mikymar accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mikymar has a hull NB of 116/01.