Mikymar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Canados.

Design

Mikymar measures 34.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.51 metres.

Mikymar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Mikymar also features naval architecture by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Mikymar has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mikymar has a fuel capacity of 19,600 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mikymar accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mikymar has a hull NB of 116/01.