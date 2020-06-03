Milena is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1928 by White Brothers and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Milena measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Milena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Frederick Shepherd.

Milena also features naval architecture by Frederick Shepherd.

Performance and Capabilities

Milena has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Milena accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Milena is a Lloyd's class yacht. She flies the flag of France.