Length 27m
Year 1928
Milena
1928|
Sail Yacht
Milena is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1928 by White Brothers and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Milena measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Milena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Frederick Shepherd.
Milena also features naval architecture by Frederick Shepherd.
Performance and Capabilities
Milena has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Milena accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Milena is a Lloyd's class yacht. She flies the flag of France.