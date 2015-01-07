Milestone (previously named Party Girl) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Christensen.

Milestone (previously named Party Girl) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Christensen.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Milestone measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Milestone has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Milestone also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Milestone has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Milestone has a fuel capacity of 49,210 litres, and a water capacity of 9,085 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Milestone accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Milestone is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 030.

Milestone is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.