Milisa VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Milisa VI measures 34.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes.

Milisa VI has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Milisa VI also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Milisa VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Milisa VI measures 34.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 7.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes.

Milisa VI has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Milisa VI also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Milisa VI has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Milisa VI has a hull NB of S112-011.