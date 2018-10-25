Milk and Honey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Milk and Honey measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Milk and Honey has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Milk and Honey also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Performance and Capabilities

Milk and Honey has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Milk and Honey has a fuel capacity of 47,166 litres, and a water capacity of 6,810 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Milk and Honey accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.