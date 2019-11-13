Milk Money is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport in Bridgebrook, United States.

Milk Money is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport in Bridgebrook, United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Milk Money measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Milk Money has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Westport.

Milk Money also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Milk Money is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Milk Money has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Milk Money has a fuel capacity of 37,721 litres, and a water capacity of 6,533 litres.

Accommodation

Milk Money accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Milk Money is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1530.

Milk Money is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.