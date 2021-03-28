Read online now
Length 31m
Year 2001

Millenium

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Millenium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Design

Millenium measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Millenium has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

-

draft:

2.2m
