Length 31m
Year 2001
Millenium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .
Design
Millenium measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Millenium has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Millenium has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Millenium accommodates up to 10 guests .