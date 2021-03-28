Millenium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Millenium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Design

Millenium measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Millenium has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Millenium has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Millenium accommodates up to 10 guests .