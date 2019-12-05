Read online now
Length 34.44m
Year 2000

Milos At Sea

2000

|

Motor Yacht

Milos At Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Milos At Sea measures 34.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Milos At Sea has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Milos At Sea has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Milos At Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Milos At Sea flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

guests:

8
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.19m

crew:

5

draft:

2.21m
