Length 34.44m
Year 2000
Milos At Sea
2000|
Motor Yacht
Milos At Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Milos At Sea measures 34.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Milos At Sea has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Milos At Sea has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Milos At Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Milos At Sea flies the flag of Marshall Islands.