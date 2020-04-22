Mim is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CMN Yachts in Cherbourg, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

Mim is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CMN Yachts in Cherbourg, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

Mim measures 49 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 9.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 664 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mim has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Mim also features naval architecture by The A Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Mim has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mim has a fuel capacity of 132 litres, and a water capacity of 24 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mim accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mim is MCA compliant

Mim is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.