Mima is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Mima measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Mima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Mima also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Mima is a semi-custom Predator 108 model.

Exemplifying the Predator principle of narrower hull form for higher speeds and agility, the Predator 108 can rightly be viewed as extreme. The rakish, minimal superstructure and arrow-head foredeck arrangement all express inherent high performance, proven with 42 knots achieved with the 7300 PS, triple Arneson surface drive option.

Other yachts based on this Predator 108 semi-custom model include: M3, Clifford, Lady Christina, Diablo Blanco , Double D.

Performance and Capabilities

Mima has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mima has a fuel capacity of 21,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mima accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mima has a hull NB of 108/02.