Mima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Shama Yachts.

Design

Mima measures 35.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.64 feet.

Mima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Mima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Shama Yachts.

Design

Mima measures 35.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.64 feet.

Mima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Mima has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Mima accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.