Length 35.9m
Year 2008
Mima
2008|
Motor Yacht
Mima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Shama Yachts.
Design
Mima measures 35.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.64 feet.
Mima has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Mima has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Mima accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.