Mimi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Mimi measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.55 metres.

Mimi has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Mimi also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Mimi has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mimi has a fuel capacity of 41,500 litres, and a water capacity of 17,400 litres.

Accommodation

Mimi accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mimi has a hull NB of 349C.