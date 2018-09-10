Mimi La Sardine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Mimi La Sardine measures 33.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Mimi La Sardine also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Mimi La Sardine has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Mimi La Sardine has a fuel capacity of 48,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 9 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mimi La Sardine accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.