Mimi's Magic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Mimi's Magic measures 26.14 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Mimi's Magic has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Mimi's Magic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.