Length 26.14m
Year 2016
Mimi's Magic
2016|
Motor Yacht
Mimi's Magic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Ocean Alexander.
Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.
Design
Mimi's Magic measures 26.14 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Mimi's Magic has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Mimi's Magic accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.