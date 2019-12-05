Mina
2003|
Motor Yacht
Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa.
Design
Mina measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Mina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
Mina also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa.
Design
Mina measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Mina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Della Role Design.
Mina also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mina has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mina accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mina has a hull NB of C.33.