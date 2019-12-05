Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa.

Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa.

Design

Mina measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Mina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Mina also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mina has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mina accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mina has a hull NB of C.33.