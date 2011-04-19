Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by CMB Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Mina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by CMB Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

A part of the Basaran Group, CMB Yachts, literally translated as Success, have been expanding for over twenty five years through smart business ventures.

Design

Mina measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mina has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CMB Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mina has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mina has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mina accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mina is a RINA Charter Class class yacht.