Mina is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by CMB Yachts, in Turkey.

A part of the Basaran Group, CMB Yachts, literally translated as Success, have been expanding for over twenty five years through smart business ventures.

Design

Mina measures 47.00 metres in length.

Mina has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CMB Yachts.

Mina also features naval architecture by CMB Yachts.

Accommodation

Mina accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Mina has a hull NB of 106.