Minderella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Minderella measures 58.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.3 metres and a beam of 9.51 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 702 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Minderella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Minderella also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Minderella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Minderella has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Minderella accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Minderella has a hull NB of 634.

Minderella is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.