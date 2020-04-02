Mine Games is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mine Games measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.99 metres and a beam of 10.4 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 903 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mine Games has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Mine Games also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Mine Games has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mine Games accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mine Games is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 244.

Mine Games is an ABS A1 E AMS MCA compliant class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.