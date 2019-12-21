We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 32m
Year 1991
Miniskirt
Sail Yacht
Miniskirt is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Windship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Miniskirt measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.75 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Miniskirt has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Her interior design is by Winch Design.
Miniskirt also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Miniskirt has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Miniskirt accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Miniskirt flies the flag of BVI.