Miniskirt is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Windship Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Miniskirt measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.75 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Miniskirt has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Miniskirt also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Miniskirt has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Miniskirt accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Miniskirt flies the flag of BVI.