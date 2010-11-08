Minnow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Derecktor and most recently refitted in 2009.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts. Its Corporate Headquarters are located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mamaroneck, New York. As the yard’s accomplishments and reputation grew, the business expanded to include the construction and maintenance of all types of pleasure, military, and commercial craft, as well as state-of-the-art racing yachts.

Design

Minnow measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Minnow has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Minnow has a fuel capacity of 4,675 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

Accommodation

Minnow accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.