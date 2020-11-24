We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mirabella I
1991|
Sail Yacht
Mirabella I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Concorde Yachts in Nalomtien, Thailand and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Mirabella I measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.86 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Mirabella I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Concorde Yachts.
Mirabella I also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Mirabella I has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Mirabella I has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mirabella I accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mirabella I has a hull NB of 1.
Mirabella I is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.