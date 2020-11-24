Mirabella I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Concorde Yachts in Nalomtien, Thailand and most recently refitted in 2005.

Mirabella I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Concorde Yachts in Nalomtien, Thailand and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Mirabella I measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.86 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Mirabella I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Farr Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Concorde Yachts.

Mirabella I also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabella I has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mirabella I has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mirabella I accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirabella I has a hull NB of 1.

Mirabella I is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.