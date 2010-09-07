Mirabella III
Sail Yacht
Mirabella III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Mirabella III measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Mirabella III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jill Lubin.
Mirabella III also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Mirabella III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Mirabella III has a fuel capacity of 21,600 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mirabella III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Mirabella III is a Marshall Islands Commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.