Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 41.6m
Year 1994

Mirabella III

1994

|

Sail Yacht

Mirabella III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Mirabella III measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Mirabella III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jill Lubin.

Mirabella III also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabella III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Mirabella III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Mirabella III measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Mirabella III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jill Lubin.

Mirabella III also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabella III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mirabella III has a fuel capacity of 21,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mirabella III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirabella III is a Marshall Islands Commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9m

crew:

7

draft:

3.78m
Other Concorde yacht
Related News