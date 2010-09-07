Mirabella III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Mirabella III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Mirabella III measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Mirabella III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jill Lubin.

Mirabella III also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabella III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Mirabella III has a fuel capacity of 21,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mirabella III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirabella III is a Marshall Islands Commercial class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.