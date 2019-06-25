Read online now
Mirabilis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom Line .

Design

Mirabilis measures 33.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.68 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mirabilis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Mirabilis also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Mirabilis has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,540 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mirabilis accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

