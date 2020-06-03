Miracle
Motor Yacht
Miracle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Miracle measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 222 tonnes.
Miracle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..
Miracle also features naval architecture by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Performance and Capabilities
Miracle has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Miracle has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Miracle has a fuel capacity of 26,497 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Miracle accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Miracle has a hull NB of S.TOY II.