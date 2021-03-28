Miracle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Miracle measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Miracle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Miracle has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Miracle has a fuel capacity of 7,180 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Miracle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.