We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 35.05m
Year 2000
Miracle
2000|
Motor Yacht
Miracle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Miracle measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.
Miracle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Miracle has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
Miracle has a fuel capacity of 7,180 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.
Accommodation
Miracle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.