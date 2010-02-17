Mirage is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baia Yachts.

Mirage is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Baia Yachts.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Mirage measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.34 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 153 tonnes.

Mirage has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Mirage also features naval architecture by Baia Yachts.

Model

Mirage is a semi-custom Baia One Hundred model.

Other yachts based on this Baia One Hundred semi-custom model include: Fan One, Argonauts, Katara III, Force 10.

Performance and Capabilities

Mirage has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 45.00 knots. She is powered by an arneson drives propulsion system.

Mirage has a fuel capacity of 10,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mirage accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mirage has a hull NB of 100/02.

Mirage flies the flag of Greek.